Tribute to Country Music Artist Joe Diffie

Tribute to Country Music Artist Joe DiffieWritten by Theresa Rose on March 30, 2020
Country Music Artist Joe Diffie passed away Sunday from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 61. KILJ had the priviledge of interviewing the Pickup Man prior to his appearance on the KILJ stage during the 2019 Old Threshers Reunion. During the interview I asked him what his favorite Joe Diffie song is. He said “Ships that Don’t Come In.” He said the song was meant for those in the military but felt the lyrics could apply to many life situations……
I could tell he’d had a tough life
By the way he sat and stared
And me, I’d come to push and shove
So I pulled up a chair
We talked of roads untraveled
We talked of love untrue
Of strings that come unraveled
We were kings and kindred fools
And just when I’d hit bottom
That old man raised his glass
And said at least we had our chances
There’s those who never have
So here’s to all the soldiers
Who have ever died in vain
The insane locked up in themselves
The homeless down on Main
To those who stand on empty shores
And spit against the wind
And those who wait forever
For ships that don’t come in
He said it’s only life’s illusions
That bring us to this bar
To pick up these old crutches
And compare each others scars
‘Cause the things we’re calling heartache
Hell, they’re hardly worth our time
We bitch about a dollar
When there’s those without a dime
And as he ordered one last round
He said I guess we can’t complain
God made life a gamble
And we’re still in the game
So here’s to all the soldiers
Who have ever died in vain
The insane locked up in themselves
The homeless down on Main
To those who stand on empty shores
And spit against the wind
And those who wait forever
For ships that don’t come in
Source: LyricFind
Songwriters: Dave Gibson / Paul Nelson
Ships That Don’t Come In lyrics © The Bicycle Music Company