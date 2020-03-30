Tribute to Country Music Artist Joe Diffie

Country Music Artist Joe Diffie passed away Sunday from complications of COVID-19 at the age of 61. KILJ had the priviledge of interviewing the Pickup Man prior to his appearance on the KILJ stage during the 2019 Old Threshers Reunion. During the interview I asked him what his favorite Joe Diffie song is. He said “Ships that Don’t Come In.” He said the song was meant for those in the military but felt the lyrics could apply to many life situations……

I could tell he’d had a tough life

By the way he sat and stared

And me, I’d come to push and shove

So I pulled up a chair

We talked of roads untraveled

We talked of love untrue

Of strings that come unraveled

We were kings and kindred fools

And just when I’d hit bottom

That old man raised his glass

And said at least we had our chances

There’s those who never have

So here’s to all the soldiers

Who have ever died in vain

The insane locked up in themselves

The homeless down on Main

To those who stand on empty shores

And spit against the wind

And those who wait forever

For ships that don’t come in

He said it’s only life’s illusions

That bring us to this bar

To pick up these old crutches

And compare each others scars

‘Cause the things we’re calling heartache

Hell, they’re hardly worth our time

We bitch about a dollar

When there’s those without a dime

And as he ordered one last round

He said I guess we can’t complain

God made life a gamble

And we’re still in the game

So here’s to all the soldiers

Who have ever died in vain

The insane locked up in themselves

The homeless down on Main

To those who stand on empty shores

And spit against the wind

And those who wait forever

For ships that don’t come in