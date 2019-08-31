Tri-State Rodeo Pre-Rodeo Festivities Kick Off Saturday!

Tri-State Rodeo kicks-off on September 4 with and pre-rodeo festivities start as early as this Saturday!

Fort Madison, IA (Aug 30) – The Tri-State Rodeo returns to Fort Madison, Iowa on September 4, 2019. Kicking off with the Cinch Chute-Out on Wednesday night. Thursday, Friday and Saturday nights include performances by National country music artists Michael Ray, Tracy Lawrence and Justin Moore and many more activities! For a complete list of activities and times, please see the schedule below.

Tickets for the rodeo are on sale now at www.TriStateRodeo.org. Tickets will increase by $5 after September 1. Tickets will also be available at the gate each day.

Tri-State Rodeo Schedule

Saturday August 31: • Fareway sponsored – pancake breakfast beginning at 6:30A – 10:00A in the Coors Party Pavilion. • The 19th Annual Tri-State Special Kids Rodeo begins at 10:00A. Registration is open at 9:00A. • Pre-Rodeo Party at Kinnick South featuring the NATU Band! Watch the Iowa v. Miami game and catch a NATU show to celebrate the kickoff of Rodeo Week! NATU will start at approx. 9:30P. FREE cover!!

Sunday September 1: • Fareway sponsored – Chili Supper Sunday September 1st 5:00P – 7:00P in the Coors Party Pavilion.

Monday September 2: • Lil’ Spurs Rodeo registration at 8:30A. Event kicks off at 10:00A in the rodeo arena. • HyVee sponsored – Pulled Pork dinner 5:00P – 7:00P in the Coors Party Pavilion. • Lil’ All Around Cowgirl and Cowboy contest begins at 6:30P in the rodeo arena.

Wednesday September 4: • Cinch Chute-Out performance begins at 7:00P. • Pre-rodeo events begin at 6:30P in the Tri State Rodeo arena. • The NATU Band following the Chute-Out with contestant autograph session in the Coors Party Pavilion.

Thursday September 5:

• Military Night – active duty and retired military with an ID card get in free. • PRCA rodeo performance at 7:00P. • National Entertainer Michael Ray follows the performance. • The NATU Band following Michael Ray performance in the Coors Party Pavilion. Friday September 5: • Tough Enough to Wear Pink Night – Wear pink to support Breast Cancer Awareness! • Rodeo performance at 7:30P. • National Entertainer Tracy Lawrence follows the performance. • Stumptown following Tracy Lawrence performance in the Coors Party Pavilion. Saturday September 7: • Tri State Rodeo Parade begins at 9:30A on Ave “G” theme this year “Country Boots Midwest Roots”. • National Entertainer Justin Moore follows the performance. • Stumptown following Justin Moore performance in the Coors Party Pavilion.

About Tri-State Rodeo:

Since 2000 the Tri-State Rodeo has been named as one of the nation’s top five large outdoor rodeos and continues to rank first among rodeos in the Great Lakes Circuit and in 2001 ranked 43rd among the nation’s more than 700 sanctioned PRCA events. No other rodeo east of Kansas City, Missouri ranked higher.

The Tri-State Rodeo continues to attract the nation’s top cowboys, with competition spread over four nights the first week in September and big-name musicians headlining the Thursday – Saturday night performances.

Find out more about the fair and the concert by visiting www.TriStateRodeo.org or by following them on Facebook.

###

Media Contact:

Leon Edwards

Edwards Marketing LLC

C: 309.224.9389 | leon@leonedwardsmarketing.com