Tri-State Rodeo Entertainment Announcement

Fort Madison, IA (April 24, 2020) – The Tri-State Rodeo is proud to announce the Entertainment Headliners for the 73rd Annual Tri-State Rodeo.

The Tri-State Rodeo Committee continues preparations for the 2020 Tri-State Rodeo September 9, 10, 11 and 12. The entertainment lineup for the 73rd Annual Rodeo in Fort Madison includes country music up and comer HARDY on Thursday September 9. They are throwing it back to the 90’s on Friday with country legends Mark Chesnutt and David Lee Murphy both performing. On Saturday night country music star Trace Adkins will be on the main stage! Each night there will be entertainment in the After-Rodeo Party Pavilion as well. Wednesday and Thursday Joe Stamm Band performs and Stumptown will be here on Friday and Saturday nights. Music on the main stage starts immediately after the rodeo ends each night.

Tickets for the Tri-State Rodeo are on sale now and available at www.tristarerodeo.org . Tickets will be available at the Tri-State Rodeo Box Office once reopened.

About Tri-State Rodeo: In 1948 C.E. (Eddie) Richards brought the Rodeo to the Tri-State area and every year since Fort Madison is home to the best rodeo of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Great Lake Circuit. Every year thousands of people flock to Fort Madison area starting Labor Day weekend for a week of action-packed entertainment and events. Since 2000 the Tri-State Rodeo has been named as one of the nation’s top five large outdoor rodeos and continues to rank first among rodeos in the Great Lakes Circuit and in 2001 ranked 43rd among the nation’s more than 700 sanctioned PRCA events. No other rodeo east of Kansas City, Missouri ranked higher.

The Tri-State Rodeo continues to attract the nation’s top cowboys, with competition spread over four nights the first week in September and big-name musicians headlining the Thursday – Saturday night performances.

Find out more about the rodeo and the concert by visiting www.tristaterodeo.org or by following them on Facebook and Instagram both @fmtristaterodeo.