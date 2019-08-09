Tri-State Development Summit Welcomes New Faces + More Face Time

Tri-State Development Summit Welcomes New Faces + More Face TimeWritten by Theresa Rose on August 9, 2019
The Tri-State Development Summit (TSDS) Steering Committee is pleased to announce the addition
of three new members helping to shape the upcoming Summit to be held Friday, October 25 at
9:00 AM in the Quincy Community Theater, inside the Oakley Lindsay Center, 300 Civic Center Plz.
New steering committee members include Michael Elbe, Paul Dennison & Corey J. Mehaffy. Full bios
can be found at: www.TriStateOfMind.com.
Michael Elbe is President of John Wood Community College and has served in that role since
2014. Community involvement includes: On the board of Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, Great
River Economic Development, United Way of Adams County and the Workforce Investment Board.
Paul Dennison is the owner of KILJ AM/FM Radio and was named Iowa Broadcaster of the year in
2005. Community involvement includes: On the board of Healthy Henry County Communities, Iowa
Arts Council and Enhance Henry County Foundation.
Corey J. Mehaffy is the new president of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development
Council. Community involvement includes: Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation, C.J.
Mehaffy, LLC, Growth Services Group and GSG Hospitality Group.
“I have been involved with the TSDS for many years now,” states Corey J. Mehaffy. “It is important
for community leaders and other stakeholders in the tri-state area to gather on a regular basis to
discuss common issues in an effort to identify the best paths forward. The TSDS provides attendees
an opportunity to network with other leaders in the tri-state area forming important collaborations
that have positively impacted a number of key projects in the area over the years. TSDS provides an
opportunity to leverage the strengths our entire region creating a stronger collective business case
for new investment than we could effectively accomplish independently.”
Also new this year, the TSDS offers guests an opportunity for more face time to get to know one
another, building relationships crucial to forming tri-state partnerships and working together.
Evening networking will be Thursday, October 24 at 5:00 PM in Dick Brothers Brewery, 929 York
St., and include appetizers, as well as history and tunnel tours of the underground caverns.
Business partnerships, which include tickets, are available and registration is open at
www.TriStateOfMind.com. $45 ticket includes program lunch + Thursday tours & networking.
Currently, 36 counties comprise the one “Tri-State of Mind” for western Illinois, northeast Missouri
and southwest Iowa. Counties served now include 14 in Illinois, 14 in Missouri and 8 in Iowa,
making the population supported over 700,000.
The Mission of the Tri-State Development Summit is to bring to