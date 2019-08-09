Tri-State Development Summit Welcomes New Faces + More Face Time

The Tri-State Development Summit (TSDS) Steering Committee is pleased to announce the addition

of three new members helping to shape the upcoming Summit to be held Friday, October 25 at

9:00 AM in the Quincy Community Theater, inside the Oakley Lindsay Center, 300 Civic Center Plz.

New steering committee members include Michael Elbe, Paul Dennison & Corey J. Mehaffy. Full bios

can be found at: www.TriStateOfMind.com.

Michael Elbe is President of John Wood Community College and has served in that role since

2014. Community involvement includes: On the board of Quincy Area Chamber of Commerce, Great

River Economic Development, United Way of Adams County and the Workforce Investment Board.

Paul Dennison is the owner of KILJ AM/FM Radio and was named Iowa Broadcaster of the year in

2005. Community involvement includes: On the board of Healthy Henry County Communities, Iowa

Arts Council and Enhance Henry County Foundation.

Corey J. Mehaffy is the new president of the Northeast Missouri Economic Development

Council. Community involvement includes: Moberly Area Economic Development Corporation, C.J.

Mehaffy, LLC, Growth Services Group and GSG Hospitality Group.

“I have been involved with the TSDS for many years now,” states Corey J. Mehaffy. “It is important

for community leaders and other stakeholders in the tri-state area to gather on a regular basis to

discuss common issues in an effort to identify the best paths forward. The TSDS provides attendees

an opportunity to network with other leaders in the tri-state area forming important collaborations

that have positively impacted a number of key projects in the area over the years. TSDS provides an

opportunity to leverage the strengths our entire region creating a stronger collective business case

for new investment than we could effectively accomplish independently.”

Also new this year, the TSDS offers guests an opportunity for more face time to get to know one

another, building relationships crucial to forming tri-state partnerships and working together.

Evening networking will be Thursday, October 24 at 5:00 PM in Dick Brothers Brewery, 929 York

St., and include appetizers, as well as history and tunnel tours of the underground caverns.

Business partnerships, which include tickets, are available and registration is open at

www.TriStateOfMind.com. $45 ticket includes program lunch + Thursday tours & networking.

Currently, 36 counties comprise the one “Tri-State of Mind” for western Illinois, northeast Missouri

and southwest Iowa. Counties served now include 14 in Illinois, 14 in Missouri and 8 in Iowa,

making the population supported over 700,000.

The Mission of the Tri-State Development Summit is to bring to