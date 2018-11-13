Trenton Community Thanksgiving Service

For the 29th consecutive year, three Trenton area churches will come together for the annual Trenton Community Thanksgiving Worship at 6:30 PM Sunday evening. Host congregation this year is Green Mound Church of God, located 1 mile west of Trenton on the Merrimac road. There will be a brief message, with special music offered by musicians from the participating congregations of the Green Mound Church of God, Trenton Missionary Church, and the United Methodist Church. Offering received will be divided between the Fellowship Cup and Tolson Community Action Center. This service is open to the public. Pastors Nancy, David, and Jeff invite all interested friends and neighbors to share in giving thanks together. Fellowship and refreshments will follow the service.