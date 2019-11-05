TREES OF CHRISTMAS

The Mount Pleasant Woman’s Club is very excited to again be hosting the “Trees of Christmas”. Last year the event was very well received by Henry County residents and was a beautiful, festive beginning to the Christmas season.

The event will take place December 7 and 8 on the floors circling the Henry County Courthouse rotunda in Mount Pleasant. It will be open to the public on Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 from 12:00 noon until 4:00 p.m. The cost for entry will be a non-perishable food or household item or a cash donation that will all be given to The Fellowship Cup. Last year almost 300 items and over $550.00 were donated during the two-day event.

There will be entertainment throughout the weekend…some of which are Son Shine Academy Preschool at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, Acapella at 1:00 p.m., Winfield’s Selah at 2:00 p.m. and Happy Memories (formally Rhythm Rockers) at 3:00 p.m. Sunday’s entertainment will include Sound Appeal Bell Choir at 1:00 p.m. and Jenelle Bishop at 3:00 p.m.

Area kindergarteners’ Christmas artwork will be showcased during the event. Santa will be present on Saturday, December 7 from 10:30 a.m. to 12 noon and 2:00 to 3:30 p.m. and Sunday, December 8 from 2:00 to 3:30 p.m.

Registration for displaying trees is wrapping up but if your club, organization, business, church or school still wishes to participate, you may contact Sheila Allender at 319-931-1637 or email her at sallender55@outlook.com