Traffic Stop Leads to OWI Arrest

On Sunday, May 27, 2018, at approximately 2:10 a.m., Henry County Deputies observed a black pickup swerving in the southbound lane of traffic in the 2500 Grid of South Grand Avenue in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. The vehicle was a black 2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 (IA-GLJ354) registered to a Mark Lewis of Cedar Rapids, Iowa. The vehicle was observed crossing the center and fog lines at multiple occasions. After an ensuing traffic stop at the intersection of South Grand Avenue and East Linden Drive, Mark was identified as the driver. Upon investigation it was determined that Mark was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and was taken into custody. Mark was charged and arrested for Operating While Under the Influence 1st Offense, a Serious Misdemeanor.