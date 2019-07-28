Traffic Stop Leads to Arrest

On July 26, 2019, at about 7:55 PM, a Henry County Sheriff’s Office Deputy initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle on Highway 34 near Penn Avenue for speeding, 76 MPH in a 65 MPH zone. During the stop the Deputy was given false identification information by the driver of the vehicle. The Sheriff’s Office narcotics canine performed a free air sniff on the vehicle with a positive alert. A subsequent search of the vehicle marijuana was located inside the vehicle.

As a result of this investigation the driver of the vehicle, 29-year-old Cimion George, was arrested for Possession of Marijuana 3rd or Subsequent Offense and Driving Under Suspension.