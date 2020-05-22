Traditional Mount Pleasant Memorial Day Observance Cancelled

The Avenue of Flags, Henry County Veterans Memorial Committee made the decision to cancel the traditional Memorial Day service that is usually held at the Mount Pleasant High School. The committee felt social distancing would not be possible given the size of the usual attendance.

The committee wishes to thank the MPCHS band and the elementary students for their participation every year and they have confidence that next year’s observance will be held at usual. A special thank you to Dr. DeWayne Frazier of Iowa Wesleyan University, who was to be the featured speaker this year. Dr. Frazier has agreed to be the speaker next year.

Weather permitting there will be a brief service that will be held outside at the memorial marker on the Henry County courthouse lawn to recognize those 15 names that have been added to the memorial since last Veterans Day. This brings the total to 1,422 names. The service will be held at 11 am and the committee requests that only the families of those being recognized attend. Please respect everyone’s social distancing guidelines and keep all family groups at least 6 feet apart. Following a few remarks, the names will be read and the families will be recognized. At the end of the service a lone rifle will fire three volleys and taps will be sounded.