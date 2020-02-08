TOURNAMENT WRESTLING RESULTS

MPHS wrestling team off to the Regional Team Dual Meet Tuesday night At Williamsburg

#3 Williamsburg vs. NR Mount Pleasant

#16 Bondurant-Farrar vs. #48 North Polk, Alleman

Sectional wrestling action was held Saturday for Class 1A and 2A teams. Here is a review of the results for KILJ area teams:

Class 2A Sectional at Fairfield:

Team Scoring Solon 222, MPHS 151…those teams go to Regional Team Dual Meet Tuesday. 3rd was Washington 131, Fairfield 129, Davis County 126 and Keokuk 93.5

Mt. Pleasant Advances 5 wrestlers onto Saturdays District at Washington. Bowen Davis 113 (2nd), Carson Coleman 120 (2nd), Corbin Broeker 126 (1st), Jaden Davis 170 (2nd), Sam Carrasco 220 (1st)

2A Sectional at Davenport Assumption: Assumption won the team title and Camanche was 2nd, Columbus Community/WMU placed 5th.

CC/WMU wrestlers advancing to district: 106-Lane Scorpil (1st), 170 Noah Freeman (2nd), 195 Chance Malone 1st

Class 1A Sectional at Mediapolis:

New London won the team title with 206.5 and Highland 2nd with 164.5 they advance to the Regional Team Dual meet Tuesday night.

District qualifiers:

New London-113 Marcel Lopez 1st, 120 Josh Glendenning 1st, 138 Dominic Lopez 1st, 160 Gabe Carter 1st, 170 Currey Jacobs 1st, 182 Gavin Holmes 2nd, 195 Cameron Raines 1st, 220 Jaxon Allen 1st, 285-Owen Reed 2nd.

Waco- 132 Jalen Collins 1st, 145 Jonah Clark 2nd, 152 Jaden Williams 1st

Mediapolis-106 Mak Kennedy 2nd, 126 Quin Aney 2nd