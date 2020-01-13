Tough Weekend for Winfield Residents and Others

Ice Friday night and Saturday caused problems for power suppliers and some customers spent a big part of the weekend trying to keep warm. Access Energy Cooperative was busy responding to outages, some affecting individual members and some affecting Mt. Pleasant industries. Access Energy Cooperative’s Kim Davis told KILJ’s Nathan Bloechl Saturday morning they were on the lookout for what’s called galloping lines caused by the snow/ice mix with high winds that could lead to power outages. Davis said 200 Access crew members were out Saturday working thru out the entire service area. By mid-afternoon the outages were pretty much solved.

Alliant Energy customers in the Wayland, Olds and Winfield area were also without power and thought it had been restored but the power went out again and there were reports that it wasn’t to be restored until midnight Saturday night. In most cases, no power means no heat. Friends and neighbors were opening their homes, the Winfield Fire Station was opened up for people to get warm and volunteers were going door to door in Winfield to check on residents.