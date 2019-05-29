Too Much Rain Causing Headaches for MP Utilities & City Crews

Mt. Pleasant Utilities’ crews believe they have located a major water main break between the Correctional Facility and Linden Heights. Valves have been shut down so people now are without water. They are working on a plan for repairs. Thunderstorms and constant rain are hampering the work. A Utilities’ spokesperson said there hasn’t been much in the way of power outages due to lightening.

Mt. Pleasant Public Works crews continue to deal with too much water as all the rain has overwhelmed the city system. Again…there isn’t much that can be done until the rain stops. At this point there’s just no place for the water to go.