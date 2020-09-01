Tony Jacobsmeier

Tony Jacobsmeier, 52, of Honolulu, Hawaii, formerly of Mt. Hamill, Iowa, passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020, as a result of a fatal car accident.

He was born on May 17, 1968, the son of Joseph and Irene (Joachim) Jacobsmeier. In May 1996, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and was honorably discharged after his retirement.

Survivors include his wife: Kanchana; one son: Max; mother: Irene of Mt. Hamill, Iowa; one brother: Mike Jacobsmeier of Mt. Pleasant; three sisters: Pat (Richard) Hatfield of Houghton; Jane (Randy) Morrow of Mt. Pleasant, Iowa and Angie Kruse of Burlington, Iowa; seven nieces and nephews: Zach Jacobsmeier, Kayla Scott, Chris Hatfield, Ryan Hatfield, Jacob Morrow, Jesse Morrow and Ashley Lemke. He is also survived several great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father: Joseph; nephew: Issac Jacobsmeier; brother-in-law: Don Kruse and sister-in-law: Linda Jacobsmeier.

A memorial service will be at a later date.

A memorial has been established in his memory and can be mailed to the family at: Schmitz Funeral Home, P.O. Box 22, West Point, Iowa 52656.

Schmitz Funeral Home of West Point is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.schmitzfuneralhomes.com.