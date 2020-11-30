Tomorrow is Tiger Tuesday Giving Day

You can make a difference in the lives of students at Iowa Wesleyan University!

#GivingTuesday, a global day of giving, is a powerful opportunity to show your support for a cause close to your heart.

Your gift to The Wesleyan Fund will go toward providing faculty and staff the tools they need to educate and support our students. It will help maintain those facilities necessary to continue and expand our academic and athletic programming at IW. And, this year, it will help with the extra costs in the face of COVID-19, such as personal protective equipment (PPE) or additional IT needs.

Choosing to give to The Wesleyan Fund allows the University to direct your gift to the area of greatest need, while having an immediate and lasting impact on the lives of Iowa Wesleyan students.

Iowa Wesleyan University hopes you will consider making your Tiger Tuesday Giving Day gift at advancement.iw.edu/tigertuesdaygivingday.