Toban Josiah Zechin

Toban Josiah Zechin stillborn infant of Tamara and Kevan Zechin Jr. of Mount Pleasant, IA lived in his mother’s womb for 30 weeks and 4 days. On April 28, 2020 his nurse midwife discovered that Toban’s very special heart had stopped.

A private family burial will be at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Maxwell, IA and a celebration of his life will be at a later date. Beatty Funeral Home is caring for Toban and his family.

Memorials in Toban’s honor will be given to organizations that have helped his family during this journey.