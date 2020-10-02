TO INFINITY AND BEYOND ANNUAL NIGHT DRI

The Henry County Conservation Department will host its annual fall event on Monday, October 5th, and Tuesday, October 6th, from 6-8 p.m. each night as part of this year’s At the Park series, Out of This World. Attention space travelers! To Infinity- and Beyond is a two night event at Waterworks Access Campground and Park, not at the Oakland Mills Nature Center as in previous years. Did you know your car can become a space vehicle? It can this year! Due to COVID-19, our “hike” will actually be a drive-through around the camping loop. Enter space travel at the entrance of Water Works Access Campground and Park, north of the Skunk River, and be prepared for mission instructions through your car’s radio once you reach the star command center. The entire voyage lasts about 18 minutes. While you wait in line, everyone in your car will be asked to judge their favorite photos from this year’s annual contest. Eligible photos will be posted along the drive for voting just before you enter space travel. The evening’s activity is educational and fun– not scary. All ages are invited with participating adult age 18 or over. Listen to KILJ 105.5 FM or check our Facebook page Henry County Conservation Department in the event of inclement weather. This is a FREE event! For more information, contact the Henry County Conservation Department at 319-986-5067.