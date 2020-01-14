Time to Think About Kindergarten

Mt. Pleasant Community School District is currently requesting pre-registration for children that will be entering Kindergarten for the 2020-2021 school year. Enrollment forms have been sent home with all the local preschool students, Kindergarten-5th graders that are currently enrolled in our district and are also available at the Middle School and High School. If you have a child that will be 5 years of age on or before September 15, 2020 and have NOT received a form, please contact the Superintendent’s office. The Superintendent’s office is located at: 1010 E Washington Street, Suite 102 or call us at (319) 385-7750.

The forms are to be returned by FEBRUARY 14, 2020.