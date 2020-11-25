Tiger Tuesday Giving Day is One Week Away

#GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. This idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

Iowa Wesleyan University is asking for your support on December 1, 2020 – Tiger Tuesday Giving Day.

Your generous donation to The Wesleyan Fund will allow us to direct your gift to the area of greatest need, while having an immediate and lasting impact on the lives of Iowa Wesleyan students.

Please remember that in the spirit of giving this holiday season YOU can help a student find their passion and pursue their dreams at Iowa Wesleyan.