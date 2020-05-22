Thursday Night Accident

On May 21, 2020, at approximately 11:19PM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to a single vehicle crash located in the 1900 Grid of Racine Avenue south of Mount Union, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Michael Wayne Kilburn (18 years of age) of Mount Union, was driving a silver, 2007, Ford 500 southbound on Racine Avenue. Michael fell asleep behind the wheel when he was driving by the Trinity Cemetery located on the east side of the roadway. After Michael fell asleep, his vehicle traveled across the northbound lane of traffic and entered the east side ditch. After entering the east side ditch, the vehicle struck the driveway to the cemetery. After striking the driveway, the vehicle went airborne and landed on a vinyl fence surrounding the cemetery. The vehicle then came to rest in the cemetery after striking two gravestones.

Michael was transported to the Great River Medical Center in Burlington, Iowa by Henry County Paramedics after sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Michael was given citations for failing to maintain control of a motor vehicle and failing to provide proof of financial liability in an accident.

Assisting with this traffic crash was the New London Fire Department and First Responders, the Mount Union Fire Department, the New London Police Department, the Iowa Department of Transportation, and Henry County Paramedics.

Estimated damages to the cemetery are unknown at the present time. The vehicle was a total loss.