Three Vehicle Accident

One person was injured in a three vehicle crash that happened Tuesday afternoon south of Mount Pleasant in Lee County. Carole Wilson of Nauvoo, Illinois was driving east on Highway 16. She failed to yield at the intersection with Highway 218 and pulled into the path of an oncoming semi driven by Robert Atkins of Maynard, Arkansas. The collision caused the semi to skid across the roadway where it hit a semi driven by Paul Thys of Victor, Iowa. The semi drivers did not need medical transport but Wilson was transported from the scene to University Hospitals in Iowa City by Air Vac. The Iowa State Patrol continues to investigate.