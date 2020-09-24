Three Injured in Crash Investigated by Iowa State Patrol

Three people were injured in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. The three were not from Henry County but the crash occurred on Hwy 34 just east of Henry Jefferson Avenue in Henry County. At about 10:30 pm the Iowa State Patrol, Henry County Sheriff’s office, ambulance and MP fire all responded to the scene. Connor Sheehan, of Ottumwa, was driving west on 34 when the vehicle went off the roadway. Sheehan over corrected and lost control. The car went off the roadway and rolled. Three passengers were injured. Madison Beltran, of Ottumwa, was transported to HCHC and airlifted to Iowa City from there. Michael Cole, also of Ottumwa, was taken by ambulance to HCHC and Emily Orman, of Oskaloosa was transported by private vehicle. The driver is charged with failure to maintain control.