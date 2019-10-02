Three Area Communities Receive Low Interest Loans for Sewer Improvements

Des Moines – The Iowa Finance Authority and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources recently announced that 41 Iowa communities have received low-interest water quality loans totaling more than $123 million through the State Revolving Fund.

Mediapolis will receive $100,000 and Wayland will receive $180,000 each for sewer planning and design. The City of West Point will receive $1,885,000 sewer treatments and improvements.

State Revolving Fund Construction Loans are a low-cost construction financing option available for Iowa cities and municipalities for water quality initiatives. Planning & Design Loans are zero percent loans that assist with the first phase of project expenses.

Iowa communities and municipalities have received a total of nearly $3.3 billion in Construction Loans and more than $240 million in Planning & Design Loans since the program’s inception.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency provides annual capitalization grants to states. Leveraged bonds and loan repayments expand the reach of the federal investment. More than $3 in assistance has been leveraged for Iowa water quality projects for every $1 of federal funds. More information is available at IowaSRF.com.