Thomas J. Hutchinson

Thomas J. Hutchinson, 60, of rural New London, died Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his home.

Visitation will begin after 12 noon on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant, where the family will greet friends from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. that evening. A funeral mass will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 9, 2019, at St. Alphonsus Catholic Church in Mt. Pleasant with Reverends Bruce DeRammelaere and Paul Connolly celebrating. Burial will be in St. John’s Catholic Cemetery in Houghton. In lieu of flowers, gifts of love and friendship may be given to Knights of Columbus or Mt. Pleasant Community School Foundation to be used for sports and the music department. On-line condolences may be sent to www.olsonpowell.com

Born in Chicago, IL, on October 23, 1958, Thomas James was the son of Thomas Raymond and Marla Agnes (Inglesby) Hutchinson. He was a 1976 graduate of Piper High School in Sunrise, FL. He attended the University of Tennessee prior to transferring to Florida Atlantic University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in mechanical engineering. On July 25, 1981, Tom married Laurie M. Ansag in Orlando, FL.

Moving to Mt. Pleasant, IA, in 1987, Tom worked for Motorola and then Celestica until 2006. He was employed by Roquette in Keokuk for a couple of years, prior to working for Siemens / Siemens Gamesa in Ft. Madison until the time of his death. He traveled around the world for his work. A member of St. John’s Catholic Church in Houghton, Tom was a 3rd degree Knights of Columbus member.

A true family man, Tom supported his children in their many activities. While they were young, he coached many of their sports teams, as well as playing softball himself. For thirty years he played softball on the Houghton Knights of Columbus team, pitched many games for them, and was a member of multiple state champion teams. He was an avid Cubs fan and liked to play disc golf. A talented musician, Tom played several instruments and was the drummer for the band, The Boos, that played classic rock music. Over the years, he donated many gallons of blood.

Along with his wife, Laurie, Tom is survived by five children, Tommy (Alexandra Wedemeyer) Hutchinson of Ft. Collins, CO, Danielle (Andy) Six of Washington, IA, Rachel (Joel Sage) Hutchinson of Ft. Myers, FL, Megan (Jonathan Poker) Hutchinson of Colorado Springs, CO, and Ryan Hutchinson of Mt. Pleasant, IA; his father, Thomas (Janet) Hutchinson of Boca Raton, FL; and two sisters, Sue Hutchinson of Wellington, FL, and Kathy (Ed) Shuman, of Lake Worth, FL. He is also survived by five grandchildren, Ainsley, Axel, Armor, Henley, and Anker.

Tom was preceded in death by his mother, Marla, in 1985.