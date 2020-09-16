Thomas H. Huston

Thomas H. Huston, 90, of Columbus Junction, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at Colonial Manor in Columbus Junction. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at the Columbus City Cemetery. Following the graveside service, a time of food and fellowship will be held at the Youth Center at the Louisa County Fairgrounds. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the local community, c/o Mark Huston 131 Springer Avenue, Columbus Junction, Iowa 52738 in memory of Tom.

Thomas Hal Huston was born on November 9, 1929, in Washington, Iowa the son of H. Lee and Juanita C. (Prizer) Huston. Tom was a 1947 graduate of Columbus Community Schools and attended Iowa State University graduating in 1951. On June 16, 1951, Tom was united in marriage to Maryan U. McDermott, who later passed on September 22, 1964. After college he entered into the United States Air Force, stationed and served active duty at Chanute Air Force Base in Brian, Texas. After leaving the service in 1953, he made his way home to the family farm in Wyman, Iowa and farmed full time until 1958. On January 1, 1958, Tom went to work at the Columbus State Bank and built his home in the Columbus Community. On August 6, 1966, Tom was united in marriage to Alice Rowland, who later passed on April 21, 1992. On October 9, 1993, Tom was united in marriage to A. Kay Cutler.

Throughout his life, Tom was very active in several organizations which include, Columbus Community School Board Member; Stockholder and helped with the building of and served as President and Board Member for Cedarcrest Country Club; helped with the building of the Community Swimming Pool; Past President of the Louisa County Red Cross; Past Chairman of the Cancer Crusader for Louisa County; Past Chairman of the Iowa Bankers Association Ag Committee; Iowa Bankers Association Director in 1968, Vice President in 1970 and President in 1971; Director and Treasurer of the Iowa State Fair from 1974 – 1976; served as Superintendent of Banking from 1975 – 1986 and Treasurer, Vice President and President of the Iowa Independent Bankers Association from 1987 – 1988. Tom was recently active in the Columbus Community Club, serving as past President; Director of the Columbus Community Senior Center; Treasurer and Board Member of Colonial Manor; Louisa County Fair Board member; Deacon of the United Presbyterian Church of Columbus Junction and Industrial Committee for Columbus Community.

Tom will be deeply missed by his wife, Kay of Columbus Junction; his children, Susan U. (Dan) Godec of Vail, Colorado, T. Mark (Jennifer) Huston of Columbus Junction, John D. (Diane) Huston of Minnetonka, Minnesota, N. Dean (Margie) Rowland of West Des Moines, Sarah (Doug) Wells of Des Moines, Sarah (John) Hand of Columbus City and Luke (DeeAnna) Cutler of Columbus City; grandchildren, Gregory (Paige) Garman, Michael (Chelsea) Garman, Ben Godec, Joseph (Anna) Huston, Johnathan (Jenna) Huston, Rob (Elise) Huston, Tom Huston, David Huston, Bryan (Kelly) Rowland, Andy (Bianca) Rowland, Theodore (Katharine) Wells, Samuel (Emily) Wells, Atlie Hand, Hank Cutler, Delta Cutler and Willis Cutler and great grandchildren, Kiff Thomas, Ben, Alex, Katelyn, Brooks, Logan, Dierks, Avery, Beckett, Norah and Claire,

Tom was preceded in death by his parents; two wives, Maryan and Alice; grandson, Will Godec and sister, Jo (Marshall) Smith.