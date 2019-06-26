This week’s Community Band Concert program

This week’s Community Band Concert programWritten by Theresa Rose on June 26, 2019
The Mount Pleasant Community Band will present a concert Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 pm in Central Park. Included among ten selections to be performed will be The Carnival of Venice that will feature trumpet soloist Josh Morey of Mount Pleasant, a recent graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University, who has accepted the position as band director in the Central City Community School District.
The four county P.E.O chapters will again serve pie and ice cream for a free will donation starting at 6:45 pm and while the pie lasts. Bring your dog on a leash and Fido will get a free dog biscuit.
Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert
Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 pm
Central Park
Dave Adams, Conductor
Snakebite! by Matt Conaway
The Trombone King March by Karl King
Selections from The Music Man by Meredith Willson
Ye Banks And Braes O’Bonnie Doon Scottish Folk Song
The Carnival Of Venice by Jean Baptiste Arban
featuring trumpet soloist Josh Morey
March Of The Irish Guard Traditional
Irish Tune From County Derry by Grainger
American Pie by Don McLean
Highlights From Grease by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey
National Emblem March by E.E. Bagley