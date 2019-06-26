This week’s Community Band Concert program

The Mount Pleasant Community Band will present a concert Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 pm in Central Park. Included among ten selections to be performed will be The Carnival of Venice that will feature trumpet soloist Josh Morey of Mount Pleasant, a recent graduate of Iowa Wesleyan University, who has accepted the position as band director in the Central City Community School District.

The four county P.E.O chapters will again serve pie and ice cream for a free will donation starting at 6:45 pm and while the pie lasts. Bring your dog on a leash and Fido will get a free dog biscuit.

Mount Pleasant Community Band Concert

Thursday, June 27 at 7:00 pm

Central Park

Dave Adams, Conductor

Snakebite! by Matt Conaway

The Trombone King March by Karl King

Selections from The Music Man by Meredith Willson

Ye Banks And Braes O’Bonnie Doon Scottish Folk Song

The Carnival Of Venice by Jean Baptiste Arban

featuring trumpet soloist Josh Morey

March Of The Irish Guard Traditional

Irish Tune From County Derry by Grainger

American Pie by Don McLean

Highlights From Grease by Jim Jacobs and Warren Casey

National Emblem March by E.E. Bagley