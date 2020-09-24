Third Generation Joins McPeron Optometry

Dr. Grant McPheron has joined his father, Dr. Robert McPheron at McPheron Optometry in New London. A recent graduate of Southern California College of Optometry, McPheron is now licensed to provide comprehensive eye exams, emergency eye care, glaucoma treatment, contact lens services and more. He is the third generation optometrist in the McPheron family, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather who founded McPheron Optometry in 1951. He is also a graduate of New London High School and the University of Northern Iowa.

McPheron Optometry has also recently completed a new building project, relocating just next door to their former office at 107 West Main St. in New London. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday and 8 a.m. to noon on Wednesday and Saturdays.