Third Bridges Class Graduation

Driven by a desire to better themselves and their communities….18 individuals graduated Monday night from the Building Bridges Out of Poverty “Getting Ahead Class.” There were actually two classes celebrating together…one from Mt. Pleasant and one from Wayland. Participants commit to many weeks of class time and personal time as they take a hard look at different aspects of their lives. They also explore different aspects of the community as a way of discovering issues, causes for poverty, resources and opportunities. Bridges Out of Poverty was brought to Henry County by Fellowship Cup Director Ken Brown. Brown was looking for something that would get to the root of poverty in Henry County and was encouraged by the Bridges concept of participants examining their own situations, hopefully using the knowledge they gain from the experience to improve their own lives and then find ways to give back to the community or work towards solutions. Brown said with the graduation of the third class, the program is ready to move forward with the community participation phase.