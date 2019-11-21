The Wellmark Foundation awards nearly $500,000 in Small MATCH grants

DES MOINES, Iowa (Nov. 21, 2019) — The Wellmark Foundation has provided 19 Iowa organizations including two in the KILJ listening area, with Small Matching Assets to Community Health (MATCH) grants. These grant recipients were notified in August and had 16-weeks to secure the required match in order to receive their funds from The Wellmark Foundation. All of these projects will help individuals, families and communities achieve better health through built environment initiatives that encourage physical activity and consumption of and access to healthy foods.

“The Wellmark Foundation is proud to award a cumulative total of $446,963.50 to these 19 grant recipients,” said Becky Wampler Bland, The Wellmark Foundation executive director. “We are proud to support these organizations as they have demonstrated their projects will help to improve the well-being of the communities they serve well into the future.”

The 19 Iowa organizations that were awarded grants include:

Mount Pleasant Community School District, $25,000

Outdoor Pickleball

Hometown Pride Morning Sun, $25,000

Safe Sidewalks for our Students

City of Afton, $25,000

Afton Safe Routes to Schools

City of Carroll, $25,000

Pickleball courts

City of Creston, $25,000

McKinley Park Trail Expansion

City of Decorah, $25,000

Park Improvements to Enhance Safety and Encourage Physical Activity

City of Eldora, $17,000

Memorial Park – A place to play and remember.

City of Mount Ayr, $9,963.50

Judge Lewis Park Trail

City of Shell Rock, $25,000

Shell Rock Aquatic Center

City of Spencer, $25,000

Pedestrian Crossings

Friends of the Terrain Therapy Garden, $25,000

VA Terrain Therapy Garden — Des Moines

Gibraltar Neighborhood Association, $25,000

Fairmount Park Trailhead — Council Bluffs

Iowa Valley Resource Conservation and Development, $25,000

Enhancing Food Access

Linn County, $25,000

Linn County Food System Assessment

Maquoketa School District FFA, $25,000

Agriculture Learning Center Greenhouse

Nodaway Valley Community School District, $25,000

Elementary School Playground

Shelby County Wellness Alliance, $25,000

Free Fitness 4 All

St. Rose of Lima Catholic School, $25,000

Playground and Peace Garden

University of Iowa Center for Advancement, $25,000

University of Iowa Gardeners