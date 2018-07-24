The squeaky wheel gets the OIL

Iowans age 65 and older are part of a growing group making up about 16.4 percent of the state’s total population. By 2030, this group is expected to increase to 20.5 percent creating unique challenges for seniors and their quality of life. It will also present challenges to the State of Iowa as it tries to meet their needs.

With these numbers, now is the right time to raise awareness about important issues facing older adults. And it all starts with individuals advocating for themselves, their peers, and their communities. Iowa is fortunate to have the Older Iowans Legislature (OIL) organization active at the state level. They were sanctioned over 40 years ago by the Iowa General Assembly to advocate for seniors before the Iowa Legislature and the Governor.

The Older Iowans Legislature is a non-partisan, non-profit, all volunteer organization with the mission of advocating on behalf of Iowa’s senior citizens. OIL has supported the expansion of the Elder Abuse Law, increased funding for home and community based services, funding for the Dept. on Aging and the Area Agencies on Aging and LifeLong Links.

OIL reminds us that there is strength in numbers. More members can reach more state legislators who will support OIL’s advocacy and pass legislation beneficial to all of Iowa’s seniors. Participation in the upcoming annual meeting is an excellent opportunity to get involved. The 2018 session will be held on Monday, September 24 starting at 10 a.m. and Tuesday, September 25 beginning at 9 a.m. in the Iowa House Chamber at the State Capitol in Des Moines.

The OIL Board of Directors has invited Gov. Reynolds and her Democratic challenger, Fred Hubbell, to speak at the annual meeting. Delegates will also hear from the legislative leadership from both parties and the Department heads of the Department on Aging, Public Health, Inspection and Appeals and Human Services.

More information will be available to those interested in attending the annual meeting. Scholarships are available to help cover expenses. A $25 membership fee is required for delegates to be a voting participant.

For further information please contact Helene Magee, OIL Chair at 563-580-9758, email helene400@msn.com or OIL Secretary Ron Jome at janron76@icloud.com Milestones Area Agency on Aging supports their mission.