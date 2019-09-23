The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Special Session

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Special Session Tuesday September 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon in City Hall Council Chambers at 307 E. Monroe Street.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items listed with an asterisk (*) are considered to be routine by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Councilmembers. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications, petitions, etc –

Approve agenda

* 5. Approve minutes of previous meetings. N/A

* 6. Approve payment of bills. N/A

* 7. Receive reports of Officers – N/A

Old Business –

New Business – a) Resolution authorizing Mayor to sign FAA agreement for Airport Rehabilitate Runway 15/33 project.

Public forum –