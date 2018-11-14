The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in regular session Wednesday, November 14, 2018 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – Resolution approving loan agreement & authorizing issuance of G/O Capital

Loan Note for $136, 528 to purchase of a garbage truck.

Approval of Tax Exemption Certificate in connection with G/O Capital Loan

Note for purchase of a garbage truck.

Approval of Change Order No. 2 on Saunders Park Road project.

Approval of Change Order No. 3 on South Main/Jefferson Street project.

Approval of Change Order No. 4 on Jay Street Sanitary Sewer project.

Approval of Change Order No. 2 on South Iris Trail.

* g) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Pep Stop at 901 E. Washington.

* h) Renewal application for a Special Class C Liquor License (Beer-Wine) for Jerry’s

at 2105 E. Washington Street.

* i) Renewal application for a Class C Beer Permit for Hy Vee Drugstore at 129 South

Jefferson Street.

New Business

Resolution approving agreement regarding Special Duty Police Service.

1st reading of proposed ordinance regarding occupying recreational vehicles in

residential areas.

Authorize Mayor to sign SRF Intended Use Plan Application for N.E. Lagoon diversion project.

Approve purchase of aeration upright posts for Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Approve Fy17-18 Urban Renewal Report.

Resolution approving TIF certifications for FY19-20.

Review site plan for RV Storage facility at 500 N. Carnahan Street.

Public Forum.