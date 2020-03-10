The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, March 11

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, March 11, at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed FY20/21 budget.

Resolution approving FY21budget.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance re: electric car charging parking.

2nd reading of proposed ordinance adding additional “No Parking” areas.

Approve amendment to McClure Engineering Agreement to provide

Airport runway archaeological survey.

* f) Renewal application for a Class A Liquor License & Outdoor Service Permit for Mt. Pleasant Golf & Country Club at 2275 Hickory Road.

New Business – a) 1st reading of proposed ordinance to change yield sign to stop sign at Harlan & Lucas.

b) Resolution approving change in job description for City Clerk.

c) Resolution approving change in job description for Deputy City Clerk.

d) Resolution approving salary increase for Thomas Wesley.

e) Approve purchase of tractor & mower for Parks Dept.

Resolution setting date for hearing/letting on proposed Monroe/Adams Street

Improvements.

1st reading of proposed ordinance amending zoning “Permitted Accessory Uses”

Regarding electrical vehicles.

Public Forum.