The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Regular Session Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications- Letter from the Dept. of Corrections regarding fire

protection at the prison in Mt. Pleasant;

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – 5:30 pm Public hearing on proposed repurposing of road in Saunders Park to

a recreational trail.

Resolution approving action to repurpose road in Saunders Park to a trail.

3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance establishing addition “No Parking”.

Resolution approving Tax Abatements.

Approve quote for demo of house at 908 North Main Street.

New Business – a) Authorize Mayor to sign engagement letter for advice on proposed

issuance of general obligation bonds.

b Resolution setting hearing on authorization & issuance of proposed

not to exceed $5,500,000 General Obligation Bonds.

c) Resolution setting date for hearing on City of Mt. Pleasant maximum property tax dollars for FY 20/21 budget.

Public Forum.