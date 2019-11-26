The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned session

The Mount Pleasant City Council will meet in Adjourned session Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at City Hall, 307 E. Monroe Street, second floor meeting room at 5:30 pm.

A G E N D A

Roll Call.

Consent Agenda: To the Public – All items with an asterisk (*) are routine

by the City Council and will be enacted by one motion and a roll call of the Council-

members. There will be no separate discussion of items unless the Mayor, a Councilmember

or citizen so request, in which event the item will be removed from the Consent Agenda and

will be considered in its normal sequence on the Agenda.

Receive & file communications-

Approve agenda.

*5. Approve minutes of previous meeting.

*6. Approve payment of bills.

*7. Receive reports of Officers –

Old Business – a) 3rd reading/adoption of proposed ordinance amending City Code fees & charges.

b) Resolution approving renewal of agreement with Southeast Iowa Ridge Blasters

Snowmobile Cub.

c) Change Order on Sanitary Sewer Lining project.

d) Mayoral appointment Southeast Iowa Regional Revolving Loan Committee.

e) Change Order on South Jefferson (South St. to Green) project.

f) Change Order on Rose Street Project.

g) Change Order on Alley (Monroe to Madison) at Union Block Bldg. Project.

h) Amend Agreement with Terracon for downtown vibration monitoring.