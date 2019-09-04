The Mount Pleasant Chorale will begin rehearsals

The Mount Pleasant Chorale will begin rehearsals for the 2019-2020 season on Monday September 9th from 7-9 pm in room 300 of Old Main on the Iowa Wesleyan campus.

This semester’s repertoire includes Mozart’s Regina Coeli (reh-JEEN-a CHEH-lee) and Morten Lauridsen’s O Magnum Mysterium (oh MAHN-yoom mee-STEH-ree-oom) among others. The Chorale will again play a major role in Christmas with Iowa Wesleyan– A Service of Lessons & Carols with performances in Mt. Pleasant and at the WAPAEC Auditorium in Washington, IA.

“This is going to be an exciting year!” said Artistic Director Blair Buffington. “We have some amazing music planned, a couple of guest directors this season, and opportunities for collaboration with IW music students and the Southeast Iowa Symphony Orchestra.”

Membership in The Mount Pleasant Chorale is only $10 per semester and is open to anyone, high school age or above, with an interest in high quality choral music. contact choir@iw.edu if you have any questions.