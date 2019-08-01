THE LONGEST DAY CELEBRATION EVENT

Volunteers, event leaders, participants and community members are invited to join in celebration and support of services, programs and research.

Mt. Pleasant, IA – July 30, 2019 – The Alzheimer’s Association invites Southeast Iowa residents, interested individuals and participants of The Longest Day to join in their The Longest Day Celebration Event on Tuesday, August 6th at 5 pm at Pizza Ranch in Mt. Pleasant. All those who are interested in joining the 2020 Event Planning Team are also encouraged to attend, as we work together to end Alzheimer’s and assist those in our communities. Individuals who are interested and would like to learn more about The Longest Day are also encouraged to attend.

The Event Planning Team is comprised of all volunteer members with various business backgrounds and areas of experience. Multiple opportunities are available including virtual / long distance opportunities and ‘after working hours’ options. Average time commitment is 2-3 hours per month. Training and resource support are provided and silver cord and volunteer hours are available for high school and college students. The event planning team assists with local outreach and awareness.

The Longest Day® is the day with the most light — the summer solstice. On June 21, thousands of participants from across the world came together to fight the darkness of Alzheimer’s through an activity of their choice. Together, they use their creativity and passion to raise funds and awareness for the care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. This year, The Longest Day will take place on Saturday, June 20th, 2020. Those interested in learning more about the Planning Team or in getting involved with the The Longest Day are encouraged to attend the August 6th event. Attendees will enjoy refreshments and learn how they can use or develop their skills in the fight against Alzheimer’s and dementia.

More than 5 million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease, the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. and the only disease among the top 10 causes that cannot be cured, prevented or even slowed. There are more than 15 million family and friends who provide care for people with Alzheimer’s and other dementias in the U.S. In Iowa alone, there are more than 64,000 people living with the disease and 136,000 caregivers. Volunteering for the The Longest Day event is one way to make a difference and give back to the community and fight this disease together.

To learn more about The Longest Day event or volunteering on the event planning team, please visit alz.org/thelongestday, contact Julie Andrews, TLD Volunteer Event Chair at juliealztld@outlook.com or call 800.272.3900 for more information.