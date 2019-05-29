The Day After

Other than a few damp corners and trickles of water running in a few gutters, there is almost no sign Wednesday afternoon of the flash flooding that took place in the Henry County communities hit hard by the Tuesday night thunderstorm. The ponds, lakes and rivers that were actually streets soon disappeared but not before doing damage. Many property owners spent Wednesday dealing with the effects of water that backed up in basements.

Mt. Pleasant Public Works Department was able to remove barricades this morning and were working on debris cleanup. Fortunately, the storm did not bring damaging winds that could have left a mess of downed trees and limbs.

Residents of the southeast part of Mount Pleasant impacted by a big water main break had service restored by about noon. Utility crews worked thru the night and Wednesday morning to find the break and repair the main.

Henry County Engineer described the flash flooding as a major event for his road department. But in addition to fixing roads impacted by Tuesday’s downpour, he also has to continue to keep an eye on the rivers and creeks that continue to rise and threaten another kind of flooding.