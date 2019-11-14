Terry Loots (final arrangements)

Terry Loots, 69, of Burlington, formerly of Danville, died Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home in Burlington.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 Monday at the Danville United Methodist Church with Pastor Jacob Yochum officiating. Burial will follow at Long Creek Cemetery, rural Danville. Visitation will begin at noon Sunday at Elliott Chapel with the family greeting friends from 4:00 – 6:00 PM. Memorials have been established for Danville Education Foundation and Danville United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.