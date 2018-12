Terry Dewayne French

Terry Dewayne French 67, of Hillsboro passed away on Sunday, December 2, 2018, at his home in Hillsboro from agent orange exposure, he was a disabled veteran after he got sick.

Cremation has been entrusted to Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant. Terry’s family will receive friends on Friday, December 7, 2018 from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Murphy Funeral Home in Mt. Pleasant. Interment will be held at a later date. A memorial has been established in his memory and may be sent to Cindy French.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.murphyfuneralandmonuments.com

Murphy Funeral Home of Mt. Pleasant are caring for his arrangements.