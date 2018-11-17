Teresa Peiffer

Teresa PeifferWritten by Theresa Rose on November 17, 2018
Teresa A. Peiffer, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, IA, passed away on Friday, November 16, 2018, at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics.
Visitation will begin at 12:00 noon on Monday, November 19, 2018, at Olson-Powell Memorial Chapel in Mt. Pleasant, where the family will receive friends from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. that evening. A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, November 20, 2018, at the Memorial Chapel. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Ben Peiffer for his son’s medical needs. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com<http://www.olsonpowell.com>.