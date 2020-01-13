TENTATIVE AGENDA City Council of West Point, Iowa

Regular Meeting at Public Library

317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656

Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.

CALL TO ORDER

ROLL CALL

PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING

APPROVAL OF AGENDA OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL

PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT

POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT

MAYOR’S REPORT

CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT

CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT

OLD BUSINESS Ordinance No. 296-20, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 13, ‘Operation of Golf Carts, ATV’S and UTV’S’ of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (Second Reading, by title only)

(Third Reading, by title only)

NEW BUSINESS a) Liquor License Applications

J&M Korner Shop; Exp. 1/25/20

Palm Bowl (With Outdoor Service); Exp 1/30/20

American Legion Club Post #668 (No Outdoor Service); Exp. 1/31/20

Resolution No. 775-20, “Resolution to Amend Corporate Credit Card Limit for the City of West Point, Iowa” Sidewalk replacement program discussion Secondary Road annexation discussion

MONTHLY REPORTS Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of December 9, 2019 Treasurer’s Report for December, 2019 Warrants Payable for January, 2020

OTHER BUSINESS