TENTATIVE AGENDA City Council of West Point, Iowa

TENTATIVE AGENDA City Council of West Point, IowaWritten by Theresa Rose on January 13, 2020
Regular Meeting at Public Library
317 – 5th Street, West Point, Iowa 52656
Monday, January 13, 2020 at 6:30 p.m.
- CALL TO ORDER
- ROLL CALL
- PLEDGE OF ALLEGIANCE AND INVOCATION BY COUNCILOR LOVING
- APPROVAL OF AGENDA
- OPPORTUNITY FOR CITIZENS TO ADDRESS THE COUNCIL
- PUBLIC WORKS DEPARTMENT REPORT
- POLICE DEPARTMENT REPORT
- MAYOR’S REPORT
- CITY ADMINISTRATOR’S REPORT
- CITY COUNCILOR’S REPORT
- OLD BUSINESS
- Ordinance No. 296-20, “An Ordinance Amending Portions of Title II, Division I, Chapter 2, Article 13, ‘Operation of Golf Carts, ATV’S and UTV’S’ of the Code of Ordinances of the City of West Point, Iowa” (Second Reading, by title only)
(Third Reading, by title only)
- NEW BUSINESS
- a) Liquor License Applications
- J&M Korner Shop; Exp. 1/25/20
- Palm Bowl (With Outdoor Service); Exp 1/30/20
- American Legion Club Post #668 (No Outdoor Service); Exp. 1/31/20
- Resolution No. 775-20, “Resolution to Amend Corporate Credit Card Limit for the City of West Point, Iowa”
- Sidewalk replacement program discussion
- Secondary Road annexation discussion
- MONTHLY REPORTS
- Minutes of Prior Regular Meeting of December 9, 2019
- Treasurer’s Report for December, 2019
- Warrants Payable for January, 2020
- OTHER BUSINESS
- ADJOURNMENT