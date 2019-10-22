Teen Faces Public Intox and Possession Charges

On October 20, at approximately 3:34AM, the Henry County Sheriff’s Office came upon a male subject laying on the sidewalk asleep near the intersection Of S. Locust Street and E. Washington St in Mount Pleasant, Iowa. After an investigation, it was found that Izaak Daniel Lance (17 years of age) of Mount Pleasant, Iowa, was under the influence of alcohol and had passed out on the sidewalk while walking. Izaak was transported and turned over to his legal guardians. Izaak will have to appear in juvenile court for the charges of Public Intoxication and Possession/Purchase of Alcohol by Person Under 18 Years of Age.