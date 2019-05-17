Team Title, Top Finishes on the Horizon for Mount Pleasant Boys’, Girls’ Track Teams

Written by Nathan Bloechl on May 17, 2019

By: Nathan Bloechl — sports@kilj.com 

Des Moines — Don’t look now, but after Day Two the Mount Pleasant boys’ track team is #1 in the 3A team standings with 31 points. Sergeant Bluff-Luton is 2nd with 28.

The Panthers still have several events tomorrow in the final day — as do the Warriors of Sergeant Bluff-Luton.

Here is the full team standings in 3A after Day Two:

  1. Mount Pleasant 31
  2. Sergeant Bluff-Luton 28
  3. Pella 27
  4. Dubuque Wahlert 22
  5. Atlantic 21
  6. Humboldt 18
  7. (tied)Boone 17;
  8. (tied)Harlan 17
  9.  (tied) Algona 16; Nevada  16

The girls’ track team is currently in 5th place in 3A, with a good chance of scoring a couple more points tomorrow, as well.

Here are the full 3A girls standings following Day Two:

  1. Dubuque Wahlert 26.5
  2. Glenwood 2S
  3. (tied)Davenport Assumption 22;
  4. (tied) Pella 22
  5. Mount Pleasant 20
  6. Solon 19
  7. (tied) Iowa Fals-Alden 18
  8. (tied) Sioux City Bishop Heelan 18
  9. (tied) Keokuk  15
  10. (tied)  Mt. Vernon 15

 