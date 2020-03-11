Taylor helps deliver broadband win

Taylor helps deliver broadband win for

small towns and rural Iowa

Small towns and rural areas seeking broadband access to the Internet got a boost today in the Iowa Senate, according to State Senator Rich Taylor of Mt Pleasant.

Senate File 2400 creates financial incentives for the last mile connectivity through a tiered broadband speed incentive system. The legislation also allows for the amount of the state award to be increased for communications service providers.

When it was debated in the Iowa Senate on Tuesday, Senator Taylor offered an amendment to make applying for the state assistance easier for the “little guys.”

“Some small, rural communication providers don’t have the time or expertise to fill out the grants and successfully make it through the grant process,” said Taylor. “My amendment requires the Office of Chief Information Officer to provide the technical help to our local providers to get through the administrative process.”

Senator Taylor’s amendment was approved unanimously by the entire Senate. The legislation now goes to the Iowa House for consideration.

The debate on Senator Taylor’s amendment can be watched on youtube here: https://youtu.be/68TFJPpBLtg