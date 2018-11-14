Taylor elected assistant leader for Senate Democrats

Taylor elected assistant leader for Senate DemocratsWritten by Theresa Rose on November 14, 2018
State Sen. Rich Taylor of Mount Pleasant will help lead the Iowa Legislature as an assistant leader over the next two years.
Senator Taylor was elected to the position by the other Democratic members of the Iowa Senate during a Statehouse meeting November 11.
“I am honored that my fellow legislators selected me to help lead the charge for hard-working Iowans, and I am ready for the challenge,” Taylor said. “State government must work for all of us. I will support proposals that accomplish that goal, and fight those that don’t.”
Taylor is serving his second term in the Iowa Senate. He represents Henry and Lee counties and portions of Washington and Jefferson counties.
He worked for 26 years at the Iowa State Penitentiary in Fort Madison.
He is married to Annette, and has two adult children, Stephanie and Nicholas.
The first legislative session of the 88th Iowa General Assembly will convene on Monday, January 14, 2019. For more information, contact State Sen. Rich Taylor at 319-931-1568 or at rich.taylor@legis.iowa.gov.
– end –
The new Iowa Senate Democratic leadership team consists of:
Democratic Leader, Senator Janet Petersen, Des Moines
Democratic Whip, Senator Amanda Ragan, Mason City
Assistant Leaders:
Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City
Senator Bill Dotzler, Waterloo
Senator Pam Jochum of Dubuque
Senator Liz Mathis, Hiawatha
Senator Herman Quirmbach, Ames
Senator Rich Taylor, Mount Pleasant