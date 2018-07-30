Tax Free Holiday

Iowa’s annual tax-free holiday weekend will take place this Friday, August 3rd, and Saturday, August 4th! During these 2 days certain goods can be purchased tax-free, so make sure you know how to take advantage of the savings.

How much will shoppers save? The 6% state sales tax is waived throughout Iowa, plus shoppers can save even more as local taxes (amount varies by county) are waived as well. Some of the items that will be tax-exempt for the shopping holiday: Clothing: Including work and school uniforms, diapers, and coats. Under $100 per item. Footwear: Including sandals, hiking boots and cowboy boots. Under $100 per item. This Tax-free weekend offers great savings on hundreds of items, but not everything is exempt. For example, items such as backpacks, athletic uniforms, wallets, and shoes with spikes/cleats will not be exempt. See more info about this event at………tax.iowa.gov/iowas-annual-sales-tax-holiday.