Tara D. Hershberger

Tara D. Hershberger, 45, of Wayland, IA, died Monday, June 24, 2019, at her home surrounded by family.

Interment and graveside committal will be held at 4:00 p.m., on Thursday, June 27, 2019, at Bethel Cemetery, north of Wayland, IA. The family will host a celebration of life service at 6:30 p.m., that same evening, at Bethel Church, with Pastor Curt Kuhns officiating. Following the service, the family will greet friends at a reception until 9:00 p.m., in the church fellowship hall. Gifts of love and friendship may be given to Bethel Church Mission Fund. Olson~Powell Memorial Chapel of Mt. Pleasant has assisted the family with arrangements. On-line condolences may be directed to www.olsonpowell.com.

Born August 21, 1973, in Washington, IA, Tara Diane was the daughter of Larry Lee “Bill” and Marilyn Jean (Wenger) Hershberger. She was a 1991 graduate of Iowa Mennonite School and a member of Bethel Church.

Following high school, Tara trained in Baltimore, MD, for a mission to Sweden with Y.E.S., Youth Evangelism Services, through Eastern Mennonite Missions. For nine months, while in Sweden, Tara worked with youth programs. She then volunteered for one year in Boston, MA, for a program working with the homeless. Tara continued to live and work in Boston for the next several years. In 2006, she moved to Vancouver, WA, and worked in retail until her cancer diagnosis in August of 2018, at which time she moved back to Iowa to be near family.

An avid New England Patriot’s fan, Tara had a passion for collecting sports memorabilia and getting autographs from famous sports figures and celebrities.

Along with her parents of Wayland, IA, Tara is also survived by a brother Joshua Hershberger and his fiance’ Erin, both of Washington, IA, and by numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Tara was preceded in death by paternal grandparents, Clyde and Ollie Hershberger and maternal grandparents, Harold and Stella Wenger.