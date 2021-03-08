Sylvia P. Ingwersen

Sylvia P. Ingwersen, 63, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, March 7, 2021 at the Great River Medical Center in West Burlington, IA

A memorial funeral service will be held at 1:30 PM on Wednesday, March 10 at the Calvary Baptist Church, 801 E. Mapleleaf Dr., Mt. Pleasant. The Reverend Zach Fischer will officiate. Open visitation will be from 12 Noon to 8 PM on Tuesday at the Kimzey Funeral Home. The family will not be present.

Those considering an expression of sympathy may direct memorials to St. Jude’s Hospital for Children. Online condolences may be left at www.kimzeyfuneralhome.com

Mrs. Ingwersen, the former Sylvia Pauline Wilson, was born February 27, 1958 in Phoenix, AZ. She was the daughter of Eugene and Helen (Murdoch) Wilson. She attended school in Arizona. On January 7, 1987 in Honolulu, Hawaii, Sylvia was united in married to Carl Howard Ingwersen.

Sylvia worked at Heatilator Industries for a time. For 20 years, Sylvia was the receptionist and bookkeeper for the Studio 2 Hair Salon. In her spare time, Sylvia built furniture. She possessed a knowledge and talent which allowed her to fix many things at home. She most especially enjoyed her kids in their activities and doting on her grandchildren.

Those thankful for sharing in Sylvia’s life include her husband Carl; 4 children – Steven Velarde (Thomas Mang) of Espanola, NM, Kenneth (Nicole) Velarde of Denver, CO, Michelle (Brian) DePriest of Keokuk and Anna (Shawn) Sullivan of Mt. Pleasant; siblings – Kenneth Wilson of Tempe, AZ, Charles Murdoch of Phoenix, AZ, Kevin (Kim) Murdoch of Mt. Pleasant, Pam (Jim) Brown of Mediapolis, IA and Robert Murdoch of Phoenix, AZ and 6 grandchildren – Brittany Stott, Grace Velarde, Marcus Sullivan, Annabelle Velarde, Nolan DePriest and Josey DePriest.

Her parents, a dear uncle – Jimmy Hanna and a cousin, Troy Hanna, precede Sylvia in death.