Swedesburg-Olds Fun Day Returns June 16th

Healthy Henry County Communities is once again bringing S.O. Fun Day to Swedesburg and Olds on Saturday, June 16th. S.O. Fun Day is a free community event to encourage children and families to enjoy some physical activity in a fun social setting in these two small communities.

Activities will start at Olds United Church of Christ (102 W. 2nd Ave.) from 9-10:30am with activities for kids including face painting, crafts, and a bike decorating station. At 10:30 the fun run/walk/bike ride/mule and wagon ride starts from Olds to Swedesburg. From 10:30am-12:00pm there will be a variety of outdoor kids games including an inflatable, obstacle course, and more at the Parish Hall in Swedesburg (201 Academy Ave.). A light lunch will be provided. Wagon and hay rack rides will be provided back to Olds.

Healthy Henry County Communities, Olds United Church of Christ, and Swedesburg Evangelical Lutheran Church are putting on this annual family event with help from Gary Anderson Insurance Agency, L.J. Roth Restoration Service, Laris Shelman & Sons Trucking, Pilot Grove Savings Bank, Precision Collision Center, Reschly Construction, Svea Mutual Insurance Association, and the Tansey and Meyer Family. For more information contact Kelly at 319-385-6523 or carrk@hchc.org or visit facebook.com/HealthyHenryCounty.