SuzAnne YaVonne Griffis (final arrangements)

SuzAnne YaVonne Griffis, 49, of Mt. Pleasant, died Sunday, May 26, 2019.

The funeral service will be at 11:00 Thursday at Elliott Chapel, New London with Pastor Andy Bunnell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Home Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant. Visitation will begin at noon Wednesday at the chapel with the family receiving friends from 5 – 8 PM. A memorial has been established for her children’s education. Online condolences may be left at www.elliottfuneralchapel.com.